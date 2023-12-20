Moss (forearm) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Moss exited this past Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers with what was originally termed a shoulder injury, but it has since been clarified as an injury to his forearm. He expressed optimism Monday about his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but even if Moss ultimately suits up, he could be relegated to a backup role behind Jonathan Taylor (thumb), who was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough. Taylor missed the past three games but had been getting the majority of backfield reps at Moss's expense prior to having surgery on his thumb.