Moss (forearm) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The initial prognosis after it was announced Moss broke his forearm and would require surgery back in the beginning of August was that the veteran would be sidelined in the range of six weeks, so the downgrade shouldn't be viewed as a setback. It seems likely Moss will be ruled out ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and should that occur it'll likely be a combination of Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull taking the majority of the work out of the backfield.