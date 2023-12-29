Moss (forearm) isn't practicing Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

This is a step back for Moss, who was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday after sitting out the Week 16 loss in Atlanta. Moss will likely carry a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, though official confirmation on that front will come later Friday when the Colts post their injury report. Regardless of Moss's availability, Jonathan Taylor is expected to handle the majority of touches out of the backfield for Indianapolis.