Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Moss still has a chance to play despite being unable to practice all week after injuring his right forearm in last Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers. Even if Moss suits up Sunday, he'll likely be relegated to a backup role, as Jonathan Taylor (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation and will return from a three-game absence. In the each of the previous four games in which Taylor was available, Moss played 41 percent or fewer of offensive snaps. If Moss sits out Sunday, more opportunities could be available for depth backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, though Taylor would still expected to dominate the snaps and touches.