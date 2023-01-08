Moss rushed 18 times for 114 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for seven yards in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Moss finished off his late-season surge with a flourish Sunday, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time as a pro in the process. The third-year back certainly seems to have benefited from a combination of interim head coach Jeff Saturday's commitment to the run game and the fresh legs he had late in the season after being used sparingly prior to the final month, as he recorded 65 rushing yards or more in each of the last four contests despite a revolving door at quarterback for Indianapolis. Moss enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and is therefore far from a cap liability, meaning he could certainly have a chance to lay claim to the No. 2 running back role behind Jonathan Taylor (IR-ankle) heading into next season, irrespective of what happens with the team's head coaching job.