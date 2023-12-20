Moss (forearm) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Moss exited this past Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers with what was originally termed a shoulder injury, but the Colts have since clarified that the running back is dealing with an injury to his right forearm. The fourth-year running back notably missed the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars while recovering from a fracture of the same forearm suffered during training camp, but Indianapolis hasn't indicated that his latest injury to the forearm is nearly as serious. In fact, Moss expressed optimism Monday about his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Even if he suits up, however, Moss could be relegated to a backup role behind Jonathan Taylor (thumb), who was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough. Taylor missed the past three games but had been getting the majority of backfield reps at Moss's expense prior to having surgery on his thumb.