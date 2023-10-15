Moss rushed seven times for 21 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 38 yards in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Moss' backfield mate Jonathan Taylor received an uptick in opportunity Sunday as expected following his Week 5 debut, but both backs ultimately recorded 13 touches apiece. While neither player was able to do much on the ground against a stingy Jaguars front, Moss ultimately had the more productive fantasy day overall thanks largely to his three-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Moss' usage through Taylor's first two games is encouraging, but it's still likely the workload split eventually tilts much more toward the latter in coming weeks.