Moss (arm) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Moss is on track for his 2023 debut this Sunday against Houston and may jump right into a key role after Week 1 sent Deon Jackson to the doghouse and Evan Hull (knee) to injured reserve. Jackson should still be involved, especially in passing situations, but a depth chart featuring him, Moss and Jake Funk leaves Moss as the favorite to get the most carries. Moss averaged 17.3 carries for 83.5 yards over the final four weeks of last season, albeit with only one touchdown and four catches for 12 yards. He likely would've started Week 1 against Jacksonville if he hadn't been finishing up his recovery from Aug. 1 surgery on a fractured arm.