Moss rushed 24 times for 81 yards and failed to catch his only target in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Moss got four rushing attempts on the opening drive after Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle. The last two came from inside Minnesota's five-yard line but netted minus-4 yards. Indianapolis got back in scoring range on the next drive but opted to use Deon Jackson in the backfield instead, and Jackson rewarded that decision by catching a one-yard touchdown. Moss finished with 24 carries to 13 for Jackson, but the Colts could have used Taylor as they let a 33-point lead slip away. If Taylor can't play in Week 16, Moss and Jackson would likely split carries again, though Taylor has an extra day to heal before the Chargers come to town for MNF.