Colts' Zack Moss: Gets a few carries in blowout
RotoWire Staff
Moss had three carries for 18 yards in Sunday's loss at Dallas.
Moss played just five snaps on offense as he got carries late amid a blowout loss. Despite his trade to the Colts, he's buried on the depth chart behind starter Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson.
