The Colts are hopeful that Moss (arm) will be available for Week 1, but GM Chris Ballard hasn't ruled out adding another running back with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) set to miss at least four games while on the reserve/PUP list, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

"We're working through it," Ballard said coyly when asked about the possibility of adding a running back. Moss was given a recovery timeline of four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken arm Aug. 1, which should have him returning for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against Jacksonville or missing at most one game as he recovers. Indianapolis also has Deon Jackson and rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull on the roster, but Moss profiles as the best early down and goal-line option among that trio.