Moss rushed 18 times for 70 yards and failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.

Other than a 20-yard run in the third quarter, the sledding was rough for Moss against a capable Rams defense. The Colts only rushing touchdown went to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, his fifth on the year, and through three games Moss has only reached the end zone once. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is fully healthy and could return next week against the Titans, which would relegate Moss back to a backup role.