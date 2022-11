Moss carried the ball once and wasn't targeted in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Moss was a complete non-factor Monday, as the running back played just one of the Colts' 64 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Deon Jackson played just four snaps in the contest, and Jonathan Taylor played all but five offensive snaps in the contest. With Taylor commanding such a heavy workload out of the Indianapolis backfield, Moss should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Colts visit the Cowboys in Week 13.