Moss (shoulder) was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and is expected to serve as the Colts' starting running back Sunday in Houston, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Moss sat out the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars while he continued to recover from the fractured forearm he sustained in training camp. Even though Moss has gotten only one full week of practice under his belt since suffering the injury, the Colts could be comfortable with immediately leaning on him as their top option on the ground, given Evan Hull's (knee) recent move to injured reserve along with the nightmarish performance that fill-in starter Deon Jackson (13 carries for 14 yards, five catches for 14 yards, two lost fumbles) turned in against Jacksonville. Jackson may retain a role as the Colts' top passing-down back, but Moss offers a clear upgrade as a ballcarrier after he averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 76 attempts for Indianapolis in 2022 after coming over in a midseason trade with the Bills. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out at least three more games and uncertain to play for the Colts even once fully healthy, Moss might have a path to operating as Indianapolis' lead back for the rest of the season.