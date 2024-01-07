Moss (forearm) carried the ball six times for 30 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) literally carried the offense with a 30/188/1 rushing line Saturday, but his brief exit near the end of the third quarter allowed Moss to earn a few extra carries as the Colts' primary backup. The latter was returning from a two-game layoff from an injury of his own, so it was a positive sign to see him produce in a limited role to end the season. Moss was an early-season stud in fantasy while filling in for Taylor -- who was holding out over a contract dispute -- producing 445 out of the backup's 764 rushing yards this year over his first four games. Moss should be a desirable free agent this upcoming offseason after averaging 4.3 yards per carry and producing 986 combined yards and seven touchdowns in a hybrid backup/starting role with the Colts.