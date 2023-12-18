Moss (shoulder) intends to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite having been forced out of Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers with an injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moss had X-rays on his shoulder to determine the severity of his injury, with results thankfully coming back negative. The running back's actual chances of playing Week 16 will likely come down to the extent of his participation in practice, with the same likely being true for Jonathan Taylor (thumb), who has been sidelined the past three games while recovering from surgery. That leaves Indianapolis' backfield murky for the time being. Tennessee also has Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson available as depth options.