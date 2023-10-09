Moss rushed the ball 23 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans. He added two receptions for 30 yards.

Moss was expected to lose work with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) making his season debut, but he instead turned in a career-best 165 yards. He also added two touchdowns, the first from 56 yards away and the other a three-yard plunge into the end zone. Moss will almost certainly take a step back as Taylor gets back into game shape, but he has at least 70 rushing yards in all four games this season and could keep a more significant role than originally anticipated.