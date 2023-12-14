With Jonathan Taylor (thumb) ruled out by coach Shane Steichen, per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, Moss is once again slated to lead the team's backfield Saturday against the Steelers.

Moss is thus slated to start at running back for the third consecutive week in place of Taylor, a context that gives the 2020 third-rounder continued fantasy utility in Week 15. In the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals this past Sunday, Moss carried 13 times for 28 yards and caught four of his eight targets for 28 yards, but a bounce back effort could in store against the 7-6 Steelers, who have lost back-to-back contests.