Moss (arm) is slated to practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be see what Moss' participation level will be, but the running back is making progress in his recovery from a broken arm and could potentially be available to see Week 1 snaps. If Moss does suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, considering the time he missed due to his arm issue, he'd figure to re-enter the mix in a time-share situation that would also include Deon Jackson and Evan Hull. With that in mind, coach Shane Steichen suggested with regard to the team's backfield approach early on, "I think it's running back-by-committee. Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit."