With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on IR, coach Jeff Saturday noted that the Colts plan to rotate between Moss and Deon Jackson when the team faces the Chargers on Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The report indicates that who gets the start is in line to be a game-time decision, but a time-share appears to be looming between Moss and Jackson, with Jordan Wilkins a candidate to see Week 16 snaps as well. With Taylor limited to just two snaps in this past Saturday's 39-36 loss to the Vikings, Moss logged 53 snaps en route to carrying 24 times for 81 yards, while Jackson was out there for 25 snaps, rushing 13 times for 55 yards and catching his only target for a one-yard TD. With both backs in line to see their share of touches down the stretch, Moss and Jackson are on the fantasy radar, but it's plausible that the Colts end up using a 'hot hand' approach in terms of dividing the carries through the team's final three contests.