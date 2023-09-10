Moss (forearm) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Colts downgraded Moss (who is bouncing back from a broken arm) to doubtful Saturday, so it's not surprising to see him sit this one out. In his absence, Deon Jackson is a candidate to head the team's Week 1 backfield, with rookie Evan Hull on hand to work in a complementary role and practice squad elevation Jake Funk in reserve. Moss was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, which would appear to make a potential return to action on his part next weekend against the Texans plausible.