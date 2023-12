Moss suffered a right arm injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Steelers, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

The Colts already are down Jonathan Taylor (thumb) in the backfield, and now Moss has joined him on the sideline following a horse collar tackle at the end of a 16-yard touchdown catch. With Moss questionable to return, team is left with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as its healthy running backs.