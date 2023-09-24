Moss rushed the ball 30 times for 122 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Ravens. He added two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Moss maintained the clear lead role in the Colts' backfield, accounting for 30 of the team's 35 rushing attempts. He was surprisingly efficient against a tough run defense, ripping off a pair of 24-yard runs and two more rushes of more than 10 yards. Moss supplemented that production with a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter, and he's seen a combined seven targets in his two games as a Colt. Assuming Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is still with the team and can return in Week 5, Moss' production will likely be short-lived, but he's a safe bet for more volume in Week 4 against the Rams.