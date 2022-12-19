Moss and Deon Jackson are expected to serve as the Colts' primary options out of the backfield for the final three games of the season with Jonathan Taylor considered unlikely to suit up again during the 2022 campaign after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings, Matt Adams and Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis report.

When Taylor departed after playing just two snaps in Saturday's contest, Moss operated as the Colts' clear lead ball carrier, toting the rock 24 times for 81 yards. Jackson was still highly involved in his own right, taking 13 carries for 55 yards and hauling in his lone target for a one-yard touchdown. Given that they mounted a 33-point halftime lead before suffering the biggest collapse in NFL history, the Colts leaned on an extremely run-heavy attack for most of the day, but 37 carries between their top two backs likely won't be a sustainable approach over the final three weeks. Based on their usage against the Vikings, Moss looks like he may be Option 1A on the ground heading into the Colts' Week 16 matchup with the Chargers, with Jackson perhaps handling more of the passing-down work as part of their timeshare in the backfield.