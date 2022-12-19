Moss and Deon Jackson are expected to serve as the Colts' primary options out of the backfield for the final three games of the season with Jonathan Taylor considered unlikely to suit up again after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings, Matt Adams and Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis report.

When Taylor departed after playing just two snaps in Saturday's contest, Moss operated as the Colts' clear lead ball carrier, toting the rock 24 times for 81 yards. Jackson was still highly involved in his own right, taking 13 carries for 55 yards and hauling in his lone target for a one-yard touchdown. The Colts built a 33-point halftime lead Saturday before suffering the biggest collapse in NFL history, so 37 carries between their top two backs likely won't be sustainable volume over the final three weeks as they may not see a lead that big again. Based on their usage against the Vikings, Moss looks like option 1A on the ground heading into the Colts' Week 16 matchup with the Chargers, with Jackson handling more of the passing-down work.