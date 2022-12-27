Moss rushed the ball 12 times for 65 yards in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers. He added one reception for five yards.

The Colts played from behind for the majority of the game, though Moss still saw 13 total touches as compared to only three for Deon Jackson. Moss was one of the few bright spots for the Indianapolis offense, as he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and ripped off a 14-yard gain midway through the third quarter -- his longest rush of the day. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined for the rest of the season, Moss looks likely to lead the Colts' backfield in the final two contests of the campaign.