Jonathan Taylor is expected to get a larger workload this week at Jacksonville after playing just 10 snaps last week, but Moss is expected to still be part of the mix, the Indianapolis Star reports. "Shoot, those two guys both playing good football will be pretty fun to see," Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "We'll see if we can keep that coming."

Taylor missed the first four games while on the PUP list while recovering from an ankle injury. With the Colts also signing Taylor to a three-year, $42 million extension last week, it would seem likely that he takes over the bulk of running back touches sooner rather than later. However, Moss is third in the NFL in rushing yards (445) while paying just four games, so it's unclear how the workload will be divided. Moss would appear likely to move to a split with Taylor at best this week, but he's been so efficient (5.0 YPC) that he can still have an impact in a reduced role.