Moss (arm) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports that Moss didn't have a non-contact jersey in his return to practice, though the running back won't necessarily play Sunday against the Jaguars after missing the past five weeks. Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are the other running backs on Indy's 53-man roster, with Jake Funk and Jason Huntley the options on the practice squad. It sounds like Moss is on track for Week 2, if nothing else, which is a good outcome for the Colts given that he had a six-week recovery estimate after breaking his arm July 31.