Moss rushed 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 19 yards in the Colts' 31-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Moss enjoyed a noteworthy season debut after missing Week 1 as he completed his recovery from a broken forearm suffered in training camp. The fourth-year picked up where he left off during his strong season-ending four-game run in 2022, and he found the end zone on a hard-charging 11-yard run early in the second quarter. Moss, who notably was the only Colts back to record a carry Sunday, has at least two more games at the top of the ground attack before Jonathan Taylor (PUP-ankle) potentially returns, no sure proposition considering he reportedly remains interested in being traded.