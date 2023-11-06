Moss carried the ball seven times for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Panthers.

The fourth-year running back produced his lowest yardage total and touch volume of the season, as the Colts didn't need to get much production from their offense on a day when the defense scored two touchdowns on its own on interception returns. Moss' role has dwindled since Jonathan Taylor rejoined the team, but he'd still seen at least 12 touches in every game the duo was together in the Indy backfield prior to Sunday. Moss could resume his usual workload in Week 10, in what figures to be a more competitive matchup against the Patriots.