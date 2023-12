Moss (forearm) didn't practice Thursday.

Given that Moss was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, what the running back is able to do Friday -- if anything -- will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. While Moss looks iffy for Week 16 at this stage, fellow back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) logged a full practice Thursday and appears poised to return from a three-game absence this weekend.