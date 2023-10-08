Moss will have competition in the Indianapolis backfield after Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was activated off the reserve/PUP list Saturday without an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Titans.

It's hard to imagine the Colts activating Taylor off the PUP list, signing him to a three-year, $42 million contract extension and not giving him a significant workload right away. However, it's possible Taylor could be eased into action in his first game back from an ankle injury. Moss could work anywhere from a small backup role to getting the majority of snaps as a result. Still, it's more likely Moss will move to a smaller secondary role sooner rather than later.