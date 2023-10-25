Moss isn't practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Moss and Jonathan Taylor worked in a near-even split for the second straight week in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns. The distribution of the snaps and touches between the two backs may look different this Sunday against New Orleans, however, with Taylor coming off his best game of the season (120 total yards) and Moss perhaps nursing an injury. The Colts will release their first official Week 8 injury report later Wednesday, when an explanation for Moss's absence will be provided.