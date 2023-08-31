Though Moss has yet to return to practice, James Boyd of The Athletic notes that the running back was spotted Thursday without a cast or brace on his right arm.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the reserve/PUP list and thus set to miss at least four games to begin the season, Moss' status gains import as Week 1 approaches. If he's able to practice soon, Moss -- who is bouncing back from a broken arm -- could find himself potentially being a candidate to absorb a portion of the team's rushing duties versus the Jaguars on Sept. 10. Also in mix to help fill in for Taylor are Deon Jackson and rookie fifth-rounder Evan Hull.