Moss (arm) won't return to Saturday's contest versus the Steelers, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Moss injured his right arm at the end of his 16-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, when he was taken down at the left pylon by a horse collar tackle. With Jonathan Taylor (thumb) still sidelined, the Colts are down to Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson out of their backfield.