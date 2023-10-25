Moss didn't practice Wednesday due to elbow and heel injuries, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Moss's absence to begin Week 8 prep makes his status for Sunday's game against the Saints worth tracking. Both Moss and Jonathan Taylor logged 35 snaps on offense and 18 carries in this past weekend's 39-38 loss to the Browns, but Moss's injury could pave the way for Taylor to stake a claim to the majority of the work out of the backfield now that he'll be making his fourth appearance following a four-week stint on the PUP list to open the campaign. It's possible, however, that Moss received a maintenance day to start the practice week, a notion that would be supported by participation in Thursday's session, in any capacity.