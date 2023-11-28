Moss is expected to serve as the Colts' lead back for at least Sunday's game against the Titans after team owner Jim Irsay said Jonathan Taylor would undergo thumb surgery Wednesday with the hope of returning to action in 2-to-3 weeks, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

While Taylor opened the season on the PUP list as he completed his recovery from January ankle surgery, Moss served as Indianapolis' lead back from Weeks 2 through 4, compiling 280 yards and a touchdown on 66 carries to go with six receptions for 42 yards and another score on eight targets over that three-game stretch. Moss then worked in a near-even timeshare with Taylor in the ensuing three games following the latter's return from the PUP list Week 5, but Moss had faded into more of a supporting role over the Colts' next four games while Taylor took back lead duties. With Taylor now set to miss the Week 13 contest and perhaps additional games to follow, Moss should at least temporarily have a clear path to reclaiming a three-down role, as the Colts haven't shown much of an inclination to give work to third-stringer Trey Sermon this season. Given the opportunity in front of him, Moss is worthy of rostering in nearly every league and profiles as a solid Week 13 lineup option in both PPR and non-PPR formats.