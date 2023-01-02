Moss rushed 15 times for 74 yards in the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Moss was one of the few bright spots on the day for Indianapolis, comfortably pacing the team in rushing yards in an extension of what's turning into a late-season audition. Moss has logged double-digit carries in each of his last three contests and has parlayed that opportunity into 208 yards. The fourth-year pro should have another elevated role in the Week 18 finale at home against the Texans' vulnerable run defense.