Coach Shane Steichen noted Monday that Moss, who is bouncing back from a broken right arm, is "progressing well," James Boyd of The Athleticreports.

The report adds that Steichen didn't provide a definitive statement on whether Moss will be available for Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars. If the 2020 third-rounder isn't ready to play this weekend, Deon Jackson and rookie fifth-rounder Evan Hull would be in line to lead Indy's backfield, with practice squad members Jake Funk and Jason Huntley options to be elevated ahead of Week 1 action.