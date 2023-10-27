Watch Now:

Moss (elbow/heel) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Moss sandwiched a pair of absences from practices around Thursday's limited session. Even if he suits up Sunday against a Saints defense that's allowing just 98.7 rushing yards per game, Moss could see a workload reduction after he and Jonathan Taylor operated in a near-even split of the backfield snaps over the previous two weeks. Taylor had been expected to gradually take over the lead role, and Moss's injuries could speed up that process.

