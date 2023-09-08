Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Moss -- who is bouncing back from a broken arm -- is the only player on the Colts' active roster with an injury designation ahead of Week 1 action, so his status is worth monitoring as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. If he ends up being held out of Indy's opener, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull would figure to lead the team's backfield, with practice squad members Jake Funk and Jason Huntley potentially in the depth mix, if either or both are elevated for the contest.