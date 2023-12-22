Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Moss still has a chance to play despite being unable to practice all week after getting injured in last Saturday's win over the Steelers. Even if Moss suits up, he'll likely be relegated to a backup role, as Jonathan Taylor (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation. Moss played 41 percent or fewer of offensive snaps in each of the last four games for which Taylor was available. If Moss sits out Sunday, more opportunities could be available behind Taylor for Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.