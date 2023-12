Moss (forearm) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Moss didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out ahead of the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons, but he's now been listed as limited on both of the team's first two Week 17 injury report. Though the running back appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Moss will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid taking a designation into the weekend.