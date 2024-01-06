Moss (forearm) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Moss missed the last two contests due to a right forearm injury, and after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday, the Colts gave him a questionable tag for Week 18 action. With his status now clarified for Saturday's outing, he'll slot in as the primary backup to top running back Jonathan Taylor. In the seven games (Weeks 5-10 and 12) in which both players have been active this season, Moss averaged 12.4 touches for 69.7 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four times on the ground.