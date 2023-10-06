Moss could move to a time share or backup role this week against the Titans with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Taylor still needs to be activated from the reserve/PUP list, however, though a decision on adding him to the active roster will come Saturday. If Taylor is activated and deemed healthy enough to play, it's not clear how much playing time he'll get. Moss could work anywhere from a small backup role to the primary running back again if Taylor is eased into action.