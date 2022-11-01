The Colts acquired Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Bills on Tuesday in exchange for Nyheim Hines.

With one of the NFL's top running backs in Jonathan Taylor atop the depth chart in Indianapolis, Moss won't have a path to extensive playing time in his new locale, but he'll at least have a better chance at being active in game days. In Buffalo, Moss had been inactive for the past two games while Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook slotted ahead of him, but the 24-year-old could get a fair opportunity to usurp Deon Jackson for Hines' vacated No. 2 role out of the backfield in Indianapolis. In the five games he played this season, Moss carried 17 times for 91 yards (5.4 YPC) and reeled in seven of his eight targets for 27 yards.