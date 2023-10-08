Moss is expected to see a reduced snap count Sunday against the Titans after Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday and was signed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension, Nate Atkins and Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star report.

Now healthy following January ankle surgery and having patched up his frosty relationship with ownership and the front office after signing an extension, Taylor is likely to settle back in as the Colts' clear lead back in his season debut Sunday. However, because Taylor hadn't practiced since last December before he returned to the field Wednesday, he could be eased back in with a lighter workload than usual Sunday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The prospect of Taylor splitting snaps with Moss to some degree could keep the latter relevant in deeper leagues for Week 5, but expect Moss to eventually move into a smaller secondary role beginning in Week 6 that will significantly limit his value moving forward.