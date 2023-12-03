Moss rushed the ball 19 times for 51 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Titans. He added two receptions on three targets for six yards.

Moss took over the lead-back role in the absence of Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and dominated opportunity, as no other running back saw a carry in the game. However, he disappointed with those chances, averaging only 2.7 yards per play and with his longest rush of the day going for just five yards. Positively, Moss will retain a significant workload for the Colts' friendlier Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.