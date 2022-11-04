Moss is a candidate to fill in for Jonathan Taylor in the Colts backfield Sunday at New England, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Moss was among the compensation in the Nyheim Hines trade to the Bills, but with a short turnaround to prepare with a new squad there's a chance the former won't be active this weekend. "We're trying to ramp him up as fast as we can," coach Frank Reich said of Moss on Friday. "If we feel like he can be ready, then he'll be up. If we feel like he can't, then we might have to consider moving up Jordan Wilkins." No matter who gets the call between Moss or Wilkins, Deon Jackson is poised to be Indy's lead runner Sunday, while Phillip Lindsay likely will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2.