Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Moss (arm) is doing "good" after exiting Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers, but Steichen didn't elaborate further on the running back's status heading into a Week 16 game against the Falcons on Dec. 24, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

According to Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, Steichen said that Moss will be monitored in practice this week along with fellow running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb). While Taylor was sidelined for the Colts' past three games following thumb surgery, Moss took over as the team's clear lead back before the right arm injury forced him out of Saturday's contest. He carried four times for 13 yards and recorded three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown across 19 snaps on offense before departing. The Colts finished the game with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as their healthy options at running back.